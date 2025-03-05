Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 85,012 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $712,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.0 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $264.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.26.

Get Our Latest Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.