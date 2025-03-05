Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,452,179 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452,179 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $566,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

