ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.28% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. ChargePoint updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. ChargePoint has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 22,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,123.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,230,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,547.70. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 28,536 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $32,531.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,748.40. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,148 shares of company stock valued at $99,349. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.