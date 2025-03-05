Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Down 26.5% – What’s Next?

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 26.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 125,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 634% from the average daily volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

