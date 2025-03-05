CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell sold 2,278 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $62,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,541.04. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Aspiring Ventures LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 18,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,532. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $119.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 10.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

