CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CEZ, a. s. Price Performance
CZAVF opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. CEZ, a. s. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CEZ, a. s.
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.