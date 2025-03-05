CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

CZAVF opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. CEZ, a. s. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

