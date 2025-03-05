Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 262,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 86,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Century Lithium Trading Up 25.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
