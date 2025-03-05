Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Centrica Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of CPYYY opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. Centrica has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $7.76.
About Centrica
