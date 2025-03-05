Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,237,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 197,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 193,242 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,101,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $120.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

