Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) CEO Sells $1,267,350.00 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $253.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.09. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 944.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $38,652,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

