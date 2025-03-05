Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 95,693 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,693 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $96,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 934,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 248,992 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,153,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

