Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,207,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,305 shares during the period. Evergy makes up about 1.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $74,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.45%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

