Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $32.88 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830,322 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $32,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

HR stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.66%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.