Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $22.34 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,201 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $22,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after buying an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FCPT. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.