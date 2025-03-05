Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $141.17 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $141,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,743,000 after acquiring an additional 314,769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,156,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $207.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

