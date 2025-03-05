Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,531,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 666,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,938,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,920,000 after acquiring an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,016 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

