Carrera Capital Advisors Takes $2.10 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after purchasing an additional 275,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,002,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,204,000 after purchasing an additional 134,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after buying an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,073,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $485,156,000 after buying an additional 179,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MDT opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

