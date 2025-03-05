Carrera Capital Advisors Takes $1.68 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 140,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 345,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

