Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 12,138 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Carrera Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
CHKP opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $226.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
