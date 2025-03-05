Carrera Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,896,000 after buying an additional 217,728 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 363,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,297,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

