Carrera Capital Advisors Purchases 355 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VO stock opened at $262.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.