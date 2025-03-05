Carrera Capital Advisors Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE CLX opened at $150.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its 200-day moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.