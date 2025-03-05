Carrera Capital Advisors Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE CLX opened at $150.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its 200-day moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.62.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.