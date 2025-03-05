Carrera Capital Advisors Acquires 4,814 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Roblox were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 33,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $5,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,519,977.04. This represents a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 44,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,693,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 573,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,401,692.66. This represents a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,136,535 shares of company stock valued at $70,589,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 1.0 %

RBLX opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.