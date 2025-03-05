Carrera Capital Advisors Acquires 31,765 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF comprises 1.5% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 186,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWS opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $763.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

