Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe bought 18,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $144,993.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $243,471.16. The trade was a 147.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 65.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.5%.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

