Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

