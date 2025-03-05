Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.95-$3.05 EPS.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 85.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

