Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 228,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,730. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Insider Activity at Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 11,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $212,981.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,981.09. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,147,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,807,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,148,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 146,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 964,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

