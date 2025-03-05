Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 50,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,632. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $208,647.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,631.78. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

