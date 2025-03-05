Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 50,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,632. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.
Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.