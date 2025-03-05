Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $10.79. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 32,955 shares.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
