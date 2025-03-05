Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $10.79. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 32,955 shares.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,917 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

