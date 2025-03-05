Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

CHW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 150,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

