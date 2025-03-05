Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
CHW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 150,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
