Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Up 42.6% in February

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics from $3.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.