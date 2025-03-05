C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Angela K. Freeman Sells 8,000 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

