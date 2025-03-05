BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,517,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 1,078,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
BYD Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.27. BYD has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.
About BYD
