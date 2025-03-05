BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in February

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,517,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 1,078,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.27. BYD has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.