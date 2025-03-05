BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

