BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 836,700 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 814,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BZFD stock remained flat at $2.02 during trading on Wednesday. 5,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.72. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 18.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

