Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 124 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17,018.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,610,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,064,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,111,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,702,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,655,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,601,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,549 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,640,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is a Dividend King?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.