BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

OPRT opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director R Neil Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,338 shares in the company, valued at $543,108.06. This represents a 21.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $31,931.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,768. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth $52,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

