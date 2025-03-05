Brokers Set Expectations for CRC FY2026 Earnings

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for California Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.36 million.
Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in California Resources by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
