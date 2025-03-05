Brokers Offer Predictions for Imunon FY2029 Earnings

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imunon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

IMNN has been the subject of several other research reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Imunon Price Performance

IMNN opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Imunon has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

