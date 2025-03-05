Brokers Offer Predictions for CSTL Q1 Earnings

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

CSTL stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $622.60 million, a P/E ratio of 111.16 and a beta of 0.91. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,571 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $61,822.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,199.80. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,771 shares of company stock worth $886,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

