Brokers Issue Forecasts for Okta’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Okta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

OKTA stock opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -309.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Okta by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,414,000 after purchasing an additional 938,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after buying an additional 135,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Okta by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,271,000 after buying an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 2,135.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after buying an additional 1,828,630 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $267,396.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,178.75. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,482 shares of company stock worth $74,422,216 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

