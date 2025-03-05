Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $60.71

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 3.6 %

ZION stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,839,686. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $4,603,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

