Brokerages Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) PT at $14.86

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of WOLF opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

