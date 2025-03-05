Brokerages Set FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price at $3.43

Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.40 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Huber Research raised FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get FuboTV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FuboTV

Insider Activity at FuboTV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuboTV

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $7,143,698.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,553.17. The trade was a 80.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,435,197.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,449,751 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,998.53. This trade represents a 21.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,861,426 shares of company stock worth $9,721,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in FuboTV by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in FuboTV by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Stock Up 5.8 %

FuboTV stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. FuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

About FuboTV

(Get Free Report

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.