Brokerages Set Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT at $44.33

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,874,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,389,000 after purchasing an additional 344,773 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Flex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,436,000 after purchasing an additional 569,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,155,000 after acquiring an additional 817,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 916,085 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,095,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,216,000 after buying an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Flex has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

