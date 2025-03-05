Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Trimmed by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 975.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.65. The company has a market cap of $878.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.