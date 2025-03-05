Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.0% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.65.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.