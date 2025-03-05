British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,900.78 ($37.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,171 ($40.57). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,157.12 ($40.39), with a volume of 6,926,568 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.82) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,052.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,900.78.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.66) EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. Research analysts anticipate that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current fiscal year.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 58.88 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently -38.08%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Featured Articles

