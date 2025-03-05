BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTSG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.